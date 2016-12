WhatsApp profesional-empresa: ¿Qué se puede hacer y qué no según las reglas de WhatsApp?

A. Subject to your compliance with these Terms of Service, WhatsApp hereby grants you permission to use the Service, provided that: (i) your use of the Service as permitted is solely for your personal use, and you are not permitted to resell or charge others for use of or access to the Service [ la utilización del servicio -de WhatsApp- es solo para uso personal y no se permite la reventa o cobrar a otros por accede al Servicio ] , or in any other manner inconsistent with these Terms of Service; […]